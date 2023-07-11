NEAR Protocol Hits 1-Day Volume of $30.04 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.33 or 0.00004364 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $1.24 billion and approximately $30.04 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,291,384 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 930,976,358 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.33921608 USD and is up 2.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 261 active market(s) with $39,255,631.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

