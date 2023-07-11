Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,667 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Netflix worth $90,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $1,501,762,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,499,391 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,621,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898,263 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 117,939.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $808,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,725 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Netflix by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,244,508 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,905,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,366 shares during the period. Finally, Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 84.4% in the first quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 1,428,972 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $535,279,000 after purchasing an additional 653,867 shares during the period. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFLX stock traded down $5.09 on Tuesday, reaching $436.62. 2,907,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,191,179. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $392.58 and a 200-day moving average of $351.16. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.70 and a twelve month high of $450.97. The firm has a market cap of $194.10 billion, a PE ratio of 47.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.53 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.28.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 2,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.39, for a total value of $944,520.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,136 shares of company stock valued at $33,380,156 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

