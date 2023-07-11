New Star Investment Trust (LON:NSI) Stock Price Down 0.8%

New Star Investment Trust plc (LON:NSI – Get Free Report) traded down 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 119 ($1.53) and last traded at GBX 119 ($1.53). 18,897 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 136% from the average session volume of 8,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 120 ($1.54).

New Star Investment Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 119.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 121.47. The firm has a market cap of £84.51 million, a P/E ratio of -517.39 and a beta of 0.27.

About New Star Investment Trust

New Star Investment Trust plc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Brompton Asset Management LLP. The fund invests in funds which invest in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in equity, bond, commodity, real estate, currency, pooled investment vehicles, exchange traded funds, futures, options, and limited partnerships.

