Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Upgraded to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $61.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $62.00.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NEM. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Newmont from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Newmont from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $60.46.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NEM opened at $42.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.40 and a 200 day moving average of $46.79. The company has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a PE ratio of -64.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.34. Newmont has a 52-week low of $37.45 and a 52-week high of $60.08.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Newmont will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -242.42%.

Insider Activity

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $143,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,904,427.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $449,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 289,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,804,352.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $143,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 81,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,904,427.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $1,589,230. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newmont

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Newmont in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in Newmont by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

(Get Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.