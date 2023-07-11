Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWTL) to Issue $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWTL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3594 per share on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

Newtek Business Services Stock Up 0.1 %

NEWTL stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $24.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,220. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.63. Newtek Business Services has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $25.30.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newtek Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newtek Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.