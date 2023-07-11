NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,768 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NIKE by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 27,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on NIKE from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on NIKE from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on NIKE from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.13.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

NIKE Stock Performance

In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 119,492 shares of company stock valued at $14,320,215. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $106.39 on Tuesday. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $131.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.72.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

