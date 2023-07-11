NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Purchases Shares of 5,200 The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 469.2% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 74 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 82 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $191,740.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,473,585.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CI traded up $2.83 on Tuesday, reaching $281.17. 291,715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,737,306. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $240.50 and a 12 month high of $340.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $263.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.93. The company has a market cap of $83.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.18. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $46.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.42%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised The Cigna Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on The Cigna Group from $355.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.18.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

