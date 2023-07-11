Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Northern Technologies International from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th.

Get Northern Technologies International alerts:

Northern Technologies International Stock Performance

Shares of NTIC opened at $10.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.15 and a 200 day moving average of $12.03. Northern Technologies International has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The firm has a market cap of $102.04 million, a P/E ratio of 34.03 and a beta of 0.84.

Northern Technologies International Announces Dividend

Northern Technologies International ( NASDAQ:NTIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $18.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 million. Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 3.92%. As a group, research analysts predict that Northern Technologies International will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. Northern Technologies International’s payout ratio is 87.50%.

Insider Transactions at Northern Technologies International

In other Northern Technologies International news, Director Sarah E. Kemp bought 2,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.13 per share, for a total transaction of $29,997.49. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,403.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Technologies International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTIC. CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Technologies International during the first quarter valued at about $1,878,000. Meros Investment Management LP grew its position in Northern Technologies International by 7.3% during the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 206,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 14,119 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 99.9% during the first quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 13,592 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 8,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.62% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Technologies International

(Get Free Report)

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Technologies International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Technologies International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.