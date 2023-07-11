Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Price Target Cut to $42.00

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Guggenheim from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

NWN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Northwest Natural from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Northwest Natural from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.25.

Northwest Natural Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:NWN opened at $42.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.63. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.59. Northwest Natural has a twelve month low of $41.64 and a twelve month high of $54.72.

Northwest Natural Dividend Announcement

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $462.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.46 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Northwest Natural news, VP David A. Weber sold 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $40,829.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,254.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Northwest Natural

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWN. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 372.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 445,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,647,000 after purchasing an additional 350,988 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the fourth quarter worth $15,541,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 7.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,878,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,586,000 after acquiring an additional 277,421 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the first quarter worth $12,541,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 16.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,562,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,805,000 after acquiring an additional 226,118 shares during the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

Featured Stories

