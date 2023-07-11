NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $18.36

NortonLifeLock Inc (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.36 and last traded at $18.75, with a volume of 3034927 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.37.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on NortonLifeLock in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
NortonLifeLock Stock Up 2.1 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.58.
NortonLifeLock Company Profile
Gen Digital, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.
