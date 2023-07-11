NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $18.36

NortonLifeLock Inc (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.36 and last traded at $18.75, with a volume of 3034927 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on NortonLifeLock in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

NortonLifeLock Stock Up 2.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 0.8% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 197,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in NortonLifeLock by 2.7% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 124,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in NortonLifeLock by 23.4% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 31,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in NortonLifeLock by 5.8% in the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Gen Digital, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.