Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NXN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on August 1st

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:NXN opened at $11.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.98 and a 200-day moving average of $11.96. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a one year low of $10.75 and a one year high of $12.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXN. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 8,554 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 9,522 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

