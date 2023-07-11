Oasis Network One Day Trading Volume Hits $8.77 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. In the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0483 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $276.38 million and approximately $8.77 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1,873.15 or 0.06120876 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00043755 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00030244 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00017232 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00013446 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000185 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004317 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.04875787 USD and is up 4.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 79 active market(s) with $8,861,709.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

