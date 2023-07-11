ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

ObsEva Stock Performance

OBSV stock opened at $0.08 on Friday. ObsEva has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ObsEva

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of ObsEva in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ObsEva in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of ObsEva by 33.9% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 79,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 20,196 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ObsEva in the second quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in ObsEva by 8.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,577,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 126,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

ObsEva Company Profile

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for women’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

