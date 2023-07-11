Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Trading Down 4%

Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) dropped 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $105.60 and last traded at $105.60. Approximately 128,856 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 260,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ONTO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Onto Innovation from $97.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Onto Innovation in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $97.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.50.

Onto Innovation Stock Down 3.7 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Activity

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $199.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.00 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 20.67%. Onto Innovation’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Robert Fiordalice sold 669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total value of $62,317.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,948. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David Brian Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total value of $498,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,139.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Fiordalice sold 669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total value of $62,317.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,482,948. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,746 shares of company stock worth $1,200,485. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Onto Innovation

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Onto Innovation by 232.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Onto Innovation by 51.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation during the second quarter valued at $52,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Onto Innovation by 51.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

