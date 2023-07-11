Orchid Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $925,702.04 (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar. One Orchid token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0512 or 0.00000168 BTC on major exchanges. Orchid has a market capitalization of $49.32 million and $925,702.04 worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004388 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017155 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00019465 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000079 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00013976 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,580.52 or 1.00014599 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,629,339.4279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.05191996 USD and is up 0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $779,513.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.