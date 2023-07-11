Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Shares Gap Up to $1.65

Shares of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.65, but opened at $1.73. Pagaya Technologies shares last traded at $1.66, with a volume of 1,072,771 shares traded.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pagaya Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.64.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 4.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 7.64.

Pagaya Technologies last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Pagaya Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.32% and a negative return on equity of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $186.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Pagaya Technologies Ltd. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Pagaya Technologies by 72.2% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 20,419 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Pagaya Technologies in the first quarter valued at $179,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Pagaya Technologies by 299.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in Pagaya Technologies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 42,715,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,570,000 after acquiring an additional 713,728 shares during the period. 54.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It primarily develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. The company's partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent banks and financial institutions, auto finance providers, and residential real estate service providers.

