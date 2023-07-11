Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) versus Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHOO) Critical Comparison

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) and Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHOO – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.4% of Park Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Park Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Park Hotels & Resorts pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Sotherly Hotels pays an annual dividend of $1.97 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.2%. Park Hotels & Resorts pays out 54.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Park Hotels & Resorts 0 6 1 0 2.14 Sotherly Hotels 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Park Hotels & Resorts and Sotherly Hotels, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Park Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus target price of $17.05, indicating a potential upside of 25.46%. Given Park Hotels & Resorts’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Park Hotels & Resorts is more favorable than Sotherly Hotels.

Profitability

This table compares Park Hotels & Resorts and Sotherly Hotels’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Park Hotels & Resorts 9.44% 5.90% 2.60% Sotherly Hotels N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Park Hotels & Resorts and Sotherly Hotels’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Park Hotels & Resorts $2.50 billion 1.17 $162.00 million $1.11 12.24 Sotherly Hotels $171.22 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

Park Hotels & Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Sotherly Hotels.

Summary

Park Hotels & Resorts beats Sotherly Hotels on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Park is one of the largest publicly-traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 46 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 29,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

About Sotherly Hotels

(Get Free Report)

Sotherly Hotels Inc. is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in ten hotel properties, comprising 2,786 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs. The Company owns hotels that operate under the Hilton Worldwide and Hyatt Hotels Corporation brands, as well as independent hotels. Sotherly Hotels Inc. was organized in 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, Virginia.

