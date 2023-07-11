Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Pathward Financial from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. 92 Resources reissued a maintains rating on shares of Pathward Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Pathward Financial from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASH opened at $47.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Pathward Financial has a fifty-two week low of $31.16 and a fifty-two week high of $52.71.

Pathward Financial ( NASDAQ:CASH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $228.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.36 million. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pathward Financial will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.41%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Pathward Financial by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 150,783 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after acquiring an additional 10,762 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Pathward Financial by 20.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,574 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 10.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,356,127 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $56,328,000 after purchasing an additional 128,456 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Pathward Financial during the first quarter worth $309,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Pathward Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $530,000. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts.

