Pearson plc (LON:PSON) Receives GBX 1,015 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Pearson plc (LON:PSON – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,015 ($13.06).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PSON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,140 ($14.67) target price on shares of Pearson in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,230 ($15.82) price objective on shares of Pearson in a report on Friday, June 23rd.

PSON stock opened at GBX 814.80 ($10.48) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 2,483.03, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.30. Pearson has a twelve month low of GBX 746.20 ($9.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,006.29 ($12.95). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 819.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 863.85.

In related news, insider Sally Johnson sold 65,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 762 ($9.80), for a total value of £496,976.40 ($639,362.41). 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

