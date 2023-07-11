PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (GHY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on July 31st

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.
PGIM Global High Yield Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.4% annually over the last three years.
PGIM Global High Yield Fund Stock Performance
GHY opened at $11.14 on Tuesday. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $12.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.16.
About PGIM Global High Yield Fund
PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.
