PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (GHY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on July 31st

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.4% annually over the last three years.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Stock Performance

GHY opened at $11.14 on Tuesday. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $12.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PGIM Global High Yield Fund

About PGIM Global High Yield Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 22,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 92,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 28,055 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 26.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 308,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after buying an additional 65,024 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 248.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 27,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 7,775 shares during the last quarter.

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

