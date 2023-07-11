Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Gap Up to $11.45

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.45, but opened at $11.84. Pharming Group shares last traded at $11.84, with a volume of 188 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PHAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Pharming Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pharming Group in a report on Monday, March 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Pharming Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Pharming Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Get Pharming Group alerts:

Pharming Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Institutional Trading of Pharming Group

Pharming Group ( NASDAQ:PHAR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $42.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.15 million. Pharming Group had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. Analysts forecast that Pharming Group will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pharming Group stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pharming Group were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pharming Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's commercialized product is RUCONEST, a plasma-free rhC1INH protein replacement therapy for the treatment acute hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pharming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.