Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Phoenix New Media Stock Performance
Shares of Phoenix New Media stock opened at $1.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Phoenix New Media has a 52 week low of $1.74 and a 52 week high of $5.80.
Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative net margin of 12.10% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $21.31 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phoenix New Media
Phoenix New Media Company Profile
Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Phoenix New Media
- 3 Stocks that Analysts Continue to Upgrade into Earnings Season
- Meta Threads Its Way To New Heights
- Helen of Troy and NanoString Technologies Trade Set-ups
- Profit Taking Hits Home for Specialty Retailers
- The 3 Hot Sectors To Watch During The Summer Reporting Season
Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix New Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix New Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.