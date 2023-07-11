Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Phoenix New Media Stock Performance

Shares of Phoenix New Media stock opened at $1.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Phoenix New Media has a 52 week low of $1.74 and a 52 week high of $5.80.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative net margin of 12.10% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $21.31 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phoenix New Media

Phoenix New Media Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Phoenix New Media stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Phoenix New Media Limited ( NYSE:FENG Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

