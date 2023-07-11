Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, William Blair cut Pieris Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 9.0 %
NASDAQ PIRS opened at $0.18 on Friday. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $2.05. The company has a market cap of $14.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.06.
Institutional Trading of Pieris Pharmaceuticals
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 589.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,665,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133,838 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,338,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 21,150 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 26.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 731,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 151,009 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 259.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 554,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 400,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $501,000. 77.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.
