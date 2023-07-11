Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, William Blair cut Pieris Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st.

Get Pieris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 9.0 %

NASDAQ PIRS opened at $0.18 on Friday. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $2.05. The company has a market cap of $14.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.06.

Institutional Trading of Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PIRS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.04). Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 245.45% and a negative return on equity of 133.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 million. Research analysts forecast that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 589.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,665,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133,838 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,338,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 21,150 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 26.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 731,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 151,009 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 259.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 554,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 400,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $501,000. 77.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.