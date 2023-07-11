PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFDX) Trading 0.8% Higher

PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFDX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.71 and last traded at $27.71. 6,291 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 18,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.49.

PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.77 and a 200-day moving average of $27.39. The company has a market capitalization of $144.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.80.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFDX – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.93% of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF

The PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF (MFDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an international, developed-market equity index that selects securities according to a combination of fundamental and technical factors. MFDX was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by PIMCO.

