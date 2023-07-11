Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Acquires 293 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up about 1.1% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Erste Group Bank raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.17.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NextEra Energy stock opened at $71.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $145.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.64 and a fifty-two week high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.65%.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at $13,699,856.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at $13,699,856.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at $845,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More

