Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lowered its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 9,037 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 36.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 42.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Advisor OS LLC increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 5.8% during the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 10,095 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DRI shares. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, June 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

In other Darden Restaurants news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 31,818 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total value of $5,100,107.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 199,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,034,918.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Darden Restaurants news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 31,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total transaction of $5,100,107.22. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 199,856 shares in the company, valued at $32,034,918.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 6,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.39, for a total transaction of $1,107,492.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,935.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 56,663 shares of company stock valued at $9,149,913 over the last ninety days. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $165.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $113.08 and a one year high of $168.98.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.04. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 65.50%.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

