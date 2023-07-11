Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Shares Up 5.8%

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.96 and last traded at $4.91. 2,622,907 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 2,807,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.64.

Several research firms recently commented on PSNY. Fox Advisors began coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Polestar Automotive Holding UK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.40.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.40.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK ( NASDAQ:PSNY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $546.02 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 67.4% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

