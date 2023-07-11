Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) Sets New 52-Week High at $27.57

Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$27.57 and last traded at C$27.25, with a volume of 25365 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$27.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Pollard Banknote Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$24.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$21.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$740.30 million, a P/E ratio of 41.09 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.77.

Pollard Banknote Announces Dividend

Pollard Banknote ( TSE:PBL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$124.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$116.33 million. Pollard Banknote had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 7.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pollard Banknote Limited will post 0.9143269 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Pollard Banknote’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Insider Activity

In other Pollard Banknote news, Senior Officer Riva Jean Richard sold 2,100 shares of Pollard Banknote stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.00, for a total transaction of C$52,500.00. 64.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through Lotteries, Charitable Gaming, eGaming Systems, and Retail segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

