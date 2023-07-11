Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lowered Premier from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Premier from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Premier in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Premier from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.22.

Premier Stock Performance

PINC stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.29. The company had a trading volume of 394,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,765. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Premier has a one year low of $24.88 and a one year high of $38.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Premier

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $322.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.91 million. Premier had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 11.74%. Research analysts anticipate that Premier will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Premier by 322.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Premier by 2,204.1% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Amundi grew its stake in Premier by 397.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Premier by 107.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

