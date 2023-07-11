Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VTV stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $141.64. 317,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,254,674. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.77. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $147.10. The stock has a market cap of $103.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

