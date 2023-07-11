Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Grows Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 735 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 0.7% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $3,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 8,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 38,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 16,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPEM traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $34.38. The stock had a trading volume of 285,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731,381. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.25. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $29.80 and a 12-month high of $36.44.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

