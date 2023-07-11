Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Has $35,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 41.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $179.42. 960,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,431,295. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $191.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.22.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

