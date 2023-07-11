Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 11,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VXUS stock traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $55.61. The company had a trading volume of 560,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,562,794. The firm has a market cap of $56.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.35. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $44.42 and a twelve month high of $57.99.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.