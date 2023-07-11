Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Sells 274 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $10,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,376,843,000 after acquiring an additional 334,510,840 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,625,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,155,303,000 after acquiring an additional 358,325 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $825,046,000 after acquiring an additional 39,661 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,009,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,316,000 after acquiring an additional 36,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,990,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $521,478,000 after buying an additional 34,099 shares during the period. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $188.68. 7,720,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,671,223. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $180.24 and its 200-day moving average is $181.11. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.50 and a 12-month high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

