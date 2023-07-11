Q3 Asset Management Makes New Investment in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Q3 Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 17,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,000. Aflac comprises 0.9% of Q3 Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 22,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 10,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 6,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac Trading Up 0.5 %

Aflac stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.90. The company had a trading volume of 741,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,506,122. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $53.04 and a 1-year high of $74.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.01. The stock has a market cap of $42.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.94.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.15. Aflac had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total value of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,116. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total value of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,116. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 13,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $870,116.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,199.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 112,582 shares of company stock worth $7,649,767. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AFL has been the subject of a number of research reports. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, April 27th. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.22.

About Aflac

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.