Q3 Asset Management Makes New Investment in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Q3 Asset Management bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ODFL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $331.00 to $391.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $326.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $337.65.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $374.53. 266,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 803,690. The company’s 50-day moving average is $325.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $328.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $41.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.10. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $240.00 and a 1 year high of $381.81.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 37.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.