Q3 Asset Management Reduces Position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Q3 Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) by 36.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,335 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Q3 Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Q3 Asset Management owned 0.15% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF worth $2,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 146.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 39.1% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the first quarter worth $116,000.

FENY traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.66. The stock had a trading volume of 240,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,591. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.39. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a one year low of $17.74 and a one year high of $25.98.

About Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

