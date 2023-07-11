Q3 Asset Management Sells 1,363 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Q3 Asset Management reduced its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,615 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the quarter. First Solar comprises approximately 1.0% of Q3 Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Q3 Asset Management’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FSLR. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Solar in the first quarter worth $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in First Solar by 172.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 150 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar in the first quarter worth $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in First Solar in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in First Solar in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Solar news, Director William J. Post sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.52, for a total transaction of $2,185,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,289,713.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Michael T. Sweeney sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total value of $1,435,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,030,385.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Post sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.52, for a total value of $2,185,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,289,713.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,448 shares of company stock valued at $12,182,857. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Price Performance

Shares of FSLR traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $189.08. 378,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,407,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.08. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.96 and a 12-month high of $232.00. The company has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 489.29 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $193.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.25.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.59). First Solar had a return on equity of 0.71% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $548.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on FSLR shares. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of First Solar in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America cut their price target on First Solar from $232.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $194.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on First Solar from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on First Solar from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.04.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Featured Stories

