QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on QCOM. HSBC reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Susquehanna upgraded QUALCOMM from a neutral rating to a positive rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $146.75.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QCOM opened at $117.12 on Friday. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $156.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $130.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.57 and a 200-day moving average of $119.11.

Institutional Trading of QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 41.2% during the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 15.9% during the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 25,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alight Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $880,000. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

