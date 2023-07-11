Reaves Utility Income Fund Declares Dividend of $0.19 (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG)

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th.

Reaves Utility Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.3% per year over the last three years.

Reaves Utility Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of UTG traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.49. The company had a trading volume of 243,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,162. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a 52 week low of $24.55 and a 52 week high of $34.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reaves Utility Income Fund

About Reaves Utility Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,087 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,867 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,583 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,280 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,302 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.

