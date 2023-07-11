Reaves Utility Income Fund Declares Dividend of $0.19 (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG)

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th.
Reaves Utility Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.3% per year over the last three years.
Reaves Utility Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of UTG traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.49. The company had a trading volume of 243,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,162. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a 52 week low of $24.55 and a 52 week high of $34.02.
About Reaves Utility Income Fund
Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.
