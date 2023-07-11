Record plc (REC) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.45 on August 9th

Record plc (LON:REC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.45 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This is an increase from Record’s previous dividend of $2.05. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON REC opened at GBX 92.69 ($1.19) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 88.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 89.21. The company has a market cap of £184.50 million, a PE ratio of 1,583.33 and a beta of 1.16. Record has a 12-month low of GBX 66 ($0.85) and a 12-month high of GBX 102 ($1.31).

In other news, insider Steve Cullen bought 26,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 96 ($1.24) per share, for a total transaction of £25,263.36 ($32,501.43). 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Record plc, through its subsidiaries, provides currency and derivative management services in the United Kingdom, North America, Continental Europe, Australia, and internationally. It offers asset management services; derivatives, such as options, futures, cross-currency, and total-return swaps; fixed income instruments, including bonds and loans; ancillary services including cash and liquidity management, collateral management, and derivatives overlays.

