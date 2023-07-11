ReddCoin (RDD) Price Hits $0.0001

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 14.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded 69.1% higher against the US dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.57 million and approximately $10,061.61 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.89 or 0.00316867 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00013063 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00017370 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000255 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000448 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003265 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

