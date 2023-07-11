RESAAS Services (CVE:RSS) Stock Price Down 2.7%

RESAAS Services Inc. (CVE:RSS – Get Free Report) fell 2.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 10,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 26,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.
RESAAS Services Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.20. The company has a market cap of C$13.56 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.67.
RESAAS Services Company Profile
RESAAS Services Inc engages in the development of web and mobile communications software for the real estate industry. The company offers a suite of tools, which integrate with the platform, including a global referral network, lead generation engine, listing management, client engagement modules, customer relationship management tools, analytics, file sharing, payment system, and advertising engine.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than RESAAS Services
- How to Invest for Retirement at Age 60
- Guide to Early Retirement: How to Invest for Early Retirement
- How to Invest in Cryptocurrency for Beginners
- How to Invest for Retirement at Age 50
- How to Analyze a Stock: A Step-by-Step Guide
Receive News & Ratings for RESAAS Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RESAAS Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.