RFP Financial Group LLC Has $73,000 Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

RFP Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 94.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 147 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,717 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 132.1% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 30.1% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.0 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $568.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. VNET Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $549.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $526.82. 147,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,869,839. The stock has a market cap of $233.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $447.90 and a fifty-two week high of $564.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $513.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $497.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

