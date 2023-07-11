RFP Financial Group LLC Has $82,000 Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

RFP Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 77.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,167 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 7,474 shares during the quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.97. 2,754,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,840,615. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $43.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.38.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.