RFP Financial Group LLC Invests $121,000 in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XME. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1,493.3% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 892,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,801,000 after purchasing an additional 836,063 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 237.8% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 966,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,116,000 after purchasing an additional 680,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,258,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,731,000 after purchasing an additional 498,869 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $23,910,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 3,740.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 269,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,422,000 after purchasing an additional 262,456 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XME traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.14. The stock had a trading volume of 453,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,583,240. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.65. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.48. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a twelve month low of $40.76 and a twelve month high of $59.24.

About SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

