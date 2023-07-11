RFP Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

RFP Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 77.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 630 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 25.3% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 6.7% during the first quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 19,089 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 799,833 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $74,320,000 after acquiring an additional 26,100 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 659.4% during the first quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 21,133 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 18,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 0.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 55,162 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,126,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 43.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total transaction of $10,694,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,394,416.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total value of $10,694,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,394,416.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $43,783,337.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $313,784,841.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock valued at $510,658,596. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.96. The stock had a trading volume of 955,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,604,905. The company has a market capitalization of $309.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.86. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Oracle from $93.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Oracle from $104.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.15.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

