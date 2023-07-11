RFP Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

RFP Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 967 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 149,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 78,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 8,035 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 80,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 42,354 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 168.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares during the period. Finally, Stairway Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,095,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

VTEB traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 466,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,300,019. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.38 and a 1 year high of $51.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.07 and its 200-day moving average is $50.17.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

