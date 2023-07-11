RFP Financial Group LLC Trims Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

RFP Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 72.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 296 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Investment House LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, MBA Advisors LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.41. 525,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,723,789. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $153.21. The stock has a market cap of $121.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.48, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.07 and its 200 day moving average is $132.12.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 337.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.73.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

