Richard N. Barton Sells 500 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.52, for a total transaction of $219,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86 shares in the company, valued at $37,712.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $4.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $437.63. 3,309,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,194,883. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.54 billion, a PE ratio of 47.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.70 and a 12 month high of $450.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $392.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $351.16.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 156.3% during the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $380.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.28.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.